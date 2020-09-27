SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Community College have released their honor roll for the 2020 summer quarter. Students from this region named to the list include:
PALOUSE: Eddie O’Neill; MOSCOW: Geoffrey Williams; PULLMAN: Celeste Wood; ENDICOTT: Laura Taylor-Jones; COLFAX: Erika Wetzel.
———
SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Falls Community College have released their honor roll for the 2020 summer quarter. Students from this region named to the list include:
PULLMAN: Salim Alshanfary, Samantha Klover, Jeongwoo Lee, Ziyu Liu, Jicheng Wang, Shroog Alshehri, Emily Cain, Michaela Gonzalez, Madeline Heroff; COLFAX: Makayla Morrison.
———
Officials at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston have released their presidents and vice presidents lists for spring and summer semesters 2020. Students from this region named to the list include:
> Spring semester 2020
President’s list
ANATONE: Shiloh Rowden; ASOTIN: Letha Brown, Carlie Schultz; CLARKSTON: Katherine Allen, Ryan Andrews, Erica Bertram, Jack Brumbaugh, Dennis Butti, Rosalie Caimi, Julie Cannon, Jake Dennler, Michael J. Evans, Brittany Fairbank, Macy Green, John Gwartney, MaryAnn Hendrickson, Patricia Hendrix, Alma Hudson, Cinthia Hutchins, Julie Jackson, Catherine Katelnikoff, Yujuan Lackey, Kenyatta Matthews, Doris McFarland, Andrew Meinholz, Chalise Nash, Caitlyn Powell, Cori Sanzone, Heidi Scarano, Michael Shubert, Kaela Southwick, John Stupey, Konnar Tousley, Ann Wanjiru; COLFAX: Chase Aeschliman; COLTON: Paul Schweitzer; LAPWAI: Lauren Miesen, LEWISTON: Morgan Bennett, Breanna Bianchi, Brooke Binkley, Alexis Brattain, Sierra Elliott, Morgan Six, Kimberleigh Jordan, Gabrielle Kelly, Katrina Luper, Amanda Marshall, Harlee Roberts, Sabrina Weaver Willoughby; MOSCOW: Kathryn Holmes, PALOUSE: Angie Griner; POMEROY: Derek Anderson, Debra Bishop, Karrie Gould; PULLMAN: Darlene Alege, Jason Corning, Sirinrat Mader, Adriana Rosas.
Vice president’s list
ASOTIN: Sheila Flowers; CLARKSTON: Lila Babb, Elida Denney, Miranda Fisk, Adrienne Fogle, Morgan Harvey, Jessica Huddleston, Katie Kathleen Kinyon, Jady Lam, Isaac Leuck, Amy McFarland, Stephanie McFarland, Olivia Mendoza, Margo Maggie Morrett, Jessica Nanik, Carlos Ornelas, Vanessa Boren Prior, Sidney Reed, Nancy Sanchez-Renggli, Jon Schafman, Meghan Sullivan, Betelheim Taye-Semu; LEWISTON: Ashley Fitzgerald, Danielle Kambitsch, Alexa Nilson, Bethany Olsen, Kayleigh Simmons; POMEROY: Cade Gingerich, Keith Holbrook, Sean Kinsall; PULLMAN: Katie Katherine Battle, Jaylene Gudmunson, Sarah Hoop, Ute Uatataiza Kakujaha, Irene Kamoye, Alyssa Stailey; UNIONTOWN: Jordan Birdsell.
> Summer semester 2020
President’s list:
CLARKSTON: Julie Cannon, Catherine Katelnikoff, Ann Wanjuru; PULLMAN: Jason Corning, Ngoc-Thien Helen Nguyen; LEWISTON: Katrina Luper.
Vice president’s list
ASOTIN: Sheila Flowers; CLARKSTON: Ryan Andrews, Maggie Morrett; POMEROY: Victoria Bly.