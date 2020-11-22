SEATTLE — Officials at the University of Washington here have released the names of students making the dean’s list for spring quarter 2020.
Students from this region named to the list include:
CLARKSTON: Ian Jeffrey Guillotte, Kylia Sherise McFarland; COLFAX: Christopher Michael Koenig; COLTON: Emma G. Schultheis; GRANGE-VILLE: Amrit Singh; POMEROY: Teresa Rose Meyers, Sydney Laine Smith, Vegas Jean Vecchio; PULLMAN: Robert James Allen, Chiara Leilani Allen-Featherman, Charis Renee Baty, Johan Frederick Boll, Emily Ann Brunelli, Liam Beck Brunelli, Jakob Taylor Christen-Cooney, Joy Dang, Lucy Yue Gao, Sophia Mengyuan Guo, Sunnya Kailang Hu, Aasiya Islam, Trager Joswig-Jones, Sebastien Tristan Lewis, Isaac Burton Love, Kylie Christina Mader, Jacqueline Marie McAleer, Ryan Douglas McCluskey, Callum R. McCubbin, Spencer Ruettiger McKee, Sarah Peng, May Qiang, Matthias Keiluweit Roberts, Quentin Wolf Steber Roberts, William C. Schlott, Darshil Nirajkumar Shah, John Shim, Sara Diana Ulibarri, Yang Yang, Joia W. Zhang, Bert Zhao.