CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jamie D. McMurray, of Pullman, and Sophia M. Monroe, of Moscow, have been named to the scholastic honor roll (3.5 GPA or higher) for winter term 2022 at Oregon State University here.
———
ITHACA, N.Y. — Madeline Maxwell, of Pullman, recently was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Ithaca College here.
———
SEATTLE — Officials at the University of Washington here have released the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for spring 2021 quarter. Students from this region named to the list include:
COLFAX: Christopher Michael Koenig; POMEROY: Sydney Laine Smith, Vegas Jean Vecchio; PULLMAN: Robert James Allen, Liam Beck Brunelli, Declan Ronald Edgecombe, Lucy Yue Gao, Sophia Mengyuan Guo, Aasiya Islam, Milena Adele Johnson, Eric J. Alex Kumar, Taejeong Lee, James Richard Lewis, Zhizhen Liu, Jacqueline Marie McAleer, Ryan Douglas McCluskey, James Park, Elizabeth Joyce Popoff, May Qiang, Treyon Ameil Reche, Matthias Keiluweit Roberts, William C. Schlott, Samantha N. Schroeder, Darshil Nirajkumar Shah, Daeun Shim, Sara Diana Ulibarri, Dylan Joseph Woods, Yang Yang, Emma G. Young, Jessica Zhang, Joia W. Zhang.