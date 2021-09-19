Officials at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston have announced their honor rolls for summer term 2021. Students from this region named to the lists include:
President’s list — ASOTIN: Sheila Flowers; LEWISTON: Macyna Radford, Savannah Running-Rabbit, Keanon Wheeler; POMEROY: Megan Cleveland.
Vice president’s list — CLARKSTON: Catherine Katelnikoff, Stephanie McFarland, and Erika Pickett; MOSCOW: Rebecca Payton.
———
SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Falls Community College have released their honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for summer quarter 2021. Students from this region named to the list include:
PULLMAN: Gabriel Haug; COLFAX: Katelynd DAddario; MOSCOW: Mackenzie Kingsley; PULLMAN: Danielle Matera, Grace Abel, Olivia Alvarez.
———
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials at Southern New Hampshire University here have released their dean’s and president’s lists for summer term 2021. Students from this region named to the lists include:
President’s list (3.7 and higher) — OROFINO: Samantha Leidheiser; GRANGEVILLE: Amanda Dudley; TROY: Chasity Barber; MOSCOW: Daniel Stevens, James Glover.
Dean’s list (3.5 to 3.699 GPA) — POMEROY: Randall Napier, Naomi Scoggin.