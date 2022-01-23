DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Maria Jaiyeola, of Pullman, has been named to the president’s list (4.0 GPA) for fall term 2021 at the University of North Georgia here.
———
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Rebecca Tank, of Lewiston, has been named to the dean’s list (3.5 or higher GPA) at Montclair State University here for fall term 2021.
———
BATON ROUGE, La. — Paige Boudreaux, of Lewiston, has been named to the dean’s list (3.5 to 3.99 GPA) for fall semester 2021 at Louisiana State University here.
———
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kari Largent, of Colfax, and Austin Jones, of Palouse, have been named to the president’s list (4.0 GPA) for fall term 2021 at the University of Alabama here.
———
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Katherine Johnson, of Pullman, has been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2021 at Springfield College here.
———
BOSTON, Mass. — Emma Seckington, of Moscow, has been named to the dean’s list (3.7 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2021 at Emerson College here.