NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Eric Dearien of Moscow has been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2020 at State University of New York New Paltz.
———
NEWBERG, Ore. — Aaron Boyea of Asotin has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at George Fox University here.
———
DURHAM, N.H. — Camden Hill of Pullman has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester 2020 at the University of New Hampshire here.
———
FULTON, Mo. — Katherine Bloom of Pullman has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester 2020 dean’s list at Westminster College here.
———
Officials at Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston, have announced their president’s and vice president’s lists for fall quarter 2020.
Students from this region named to the list include:
President’s list
ANATONE: Shiloh Rowden; CLARKSTON: Ryan Andrews, Hannah Carrier, Elida Denny, Michael J. Evans, Miranda Fisk, Jozlyn Hays, Steve Head, Cinthia Hutchins, Catherine Katelnikoff, Heather Mabie, Margo Maggie Morrett, Chloe Overberg, Shannon Spinelli; COLTON: Paul Schweitzer; LAPWAI: Lauren Miesen-Wittman; LEWISTON: Cori Keeler, Dara Miller Hough, Rebecca Payton; PALOUSE: David West; POMEROY: Timothy Sigmon; PULLMAN: Asma Debbek, Uta Uatataiza Kakujaha; ST. JOHN: Nicole Jones.
Vice president’s list
ASOTIN: Abby Hall, Lacee Sanford; CLARKSTON: Hailey Aase, Katherine Allen, Maisey Banaga, Jonathan Goddard, Julie Cannon, Julie Jackson, Justin Lewis, Jessica Lofgreen, Heather McMillan, Kinsie Miller, Olivia Mendoza, Penelope Mosman, Sidney Reed, Arthur Ward; LEWISTON: Danielle Hayvas, Kayla Long, Hailey Sinner, Elizabeth Steeley; POMEROY: Karrie Gould, Heidi Heyvelt, Sean Kinsall; POTLATCH: Caleb Kerns; PULLMAN: Irene Kamoye, Lucy Nashipae, Lydia Smith.
———
SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Community College have announced their president’s and vice president’s lists for fall quarter 2020.
Students from this region named to the list include:
ROSALIA: Paisha Carlon; PULLMAN: Celeste Dunlap, James Gachari, Kyleah McCoy, Kassandra Whitworth; GENESEE: William Glander; MOSCOW: John Hayes; CLARKSTON: Alex Mullikin, Corey Schetzle; PALOUSE: Eddie O’Neill.
———
ASOTIN — Officials at Asotin High and Middle schools have released their honor rolls for fall semester 2020. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Asher J. Dykstra, Madison F. Shriver, Cole S. Devorak, Kenlie B. Connor; 3.6-3.99 GPA — David L. Ambroson, Karlie M. Koch, Zachary D. Thummel, Alysa R. Watson, Andrew J. Likkel, Carlee Jo C. Schoenfeldt, Ryan P. Denham, Bryce G. Hukriede, Taylor D. Wilkinson, Kaden Q. Aldous, Skye A. Mackintosh, Jace M. Overberg, Jake R. Tanguay; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Madysen L. Erb, Mackenna V. Hardy, Rilynn G. Heimgartner, Averyauna R. Barney, Jon E. Warwick, Sydnee R. Balzer, Isabel J. Carrasco, Kellen M. Loop, Holly A. Murphy, Jackson B. Anderson. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Palak Bhardwaj, Ian I. Engledow, Gabriel S. Black, Abby Hall, Brooke E. Hill, Caylie M. Browne, Preston K. Overberg, Lacee M. Sanford, Jayslin R. Shrader, Jack C. Stevens, Kayla M. Paine, Kenzie M. Paris; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Matthew J. Aarstad, Natalie E. Graham, Kolsi M. Anderson, Tina M. Flerchinger, Tanner J. Nicholas, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj, Harley A. Neighbors, Camaran G. Knight, Kora Eckman, Jenyce I. English, Paul J. Pederson, Emalie M. Wilks, Nicholas M. Heier, Eliza R. Bailey; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Jeylin Nielson, Lane Weissenfels, Bailey M. Gustafson, Haiden J. Haener, Dane B. Neace, Madison C. Hurlbert, Carson G. Benner, Austin J. Bariteau-Prante, Indigo D. Dalosto, Dillon T. Tucker. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 GPA — Adelina R. Reed, Joseph B. Reinhardt, Sofia J. Carrasco, William J. Clegg, Carlie A. Ball, Cooper D. Biery, LiliAnn P. Denham, Emily M. Elskamp, Aiden D. Weber, Sadie E. Thummel, Deven B. Olsen, Caroline L. Stevens, Samantha A. Johnson; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Haylee J. Appleford, Emmalyn K. Barnea, Rylan Holland, MacKenzie R. Nedrow, Kamea J. Kauhi, Jenna C. Webber, Lacie M. Webber, Rachel M. Bowman, Kelli J. Kaufman, Kayleen R. Petty, Hogan J. Riggers, Makayla J. Wheeler, Chloe G. Renzelman; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Emma L. Carpenter, Heather M. Koch, William T. Deniston, Gavin Wood, Zachary M. Dilling, Isaiah J. Berzett, Wilbert J. Jones, Cierra R. Gayton, Michaela L. Miller, River J. Rogers. FRESHMEN: 4.0 GPA — Gavin R. Ells, Jordan L. Erb, Cecilia J. Duman, Justin K. Boyea, Cady Browne, Jacob T. Williams, Cameron W. Clovis, Kinsey N. Cook, Chaz K. Neace, Trace W. Aiken, Mckylee J. Aldous; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Kaylee B. Eller, Taylor S. Finney, Porter Burry, Leticia N. Masis, Benjamin W. Graham; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Finli A. Anderson, Austin M. Tripple, Brayden L. Gardner, Annie M. Petty, Logan M. Stein, Brooklyn A. Ausman, Marysa M. Todd. EIGHTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Cooper J. Kelley, Noah S. Koehler, Josie M. Carpenter, O’Rhea S. Duman; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Jonah L. Byrd, Kelsey M. Thummel, Gabriel A. Heier, Caitlin M. Spurlock, Blake A. Watson, Prisila L. Masis, Tegan J. Isley, Cooper R. Thomas, Aidan C. Bowman, Danielle R. Hallett, Carnell D. Robinson; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Renata C. Garcia, Thomas R. Harman, Zachary J. Schoenfeldt, Navpreet K. Sohal, Navayah N. Craven, Anthony J. Olerich. SEVENTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Carter S. Ausman, Sawyer T. Biery, Cody Ells, Teagan C. Wheeler; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Hannah D. Appleford, Abby Gayle M. Ausman, Abigail J. Bonson, Dylan W. Finney, Aneysa E. Judy, Colin J. Weber, Maddison M. Lathrop, Chase D. Engle, Megan M. Likkel, Morgan J. Franklin, Berklie J. Sheppard, Alyssa S. Norman, Lainey Jeffreys, Leilani L. Koehler, Shawn A. Hills, Brooklynn D. Appleford, Ellie D. Smith; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Peyton E. Norman, Sophia G. Schnatterle, Breona R. Walton, Bennett D. Anderson, Jada L. White, Eain S. Doyle, Calder E. Mckinnon, Karol P. Garcia, Mia L. St. John, Grayce Graham, Cole Eller, Brodee J. Casto, Carter J. Bowman, Sascha E. Heitter-Lamb, Brady T. Sullivan, Madison G. Blasko, Audrey A. Brown, Gavin L. McDaniel, Spencer C. Siegler, Jonah D. Ashby, Kloie R. Parkins, Kierra L. Nielson, Kipperi D. Anderson.