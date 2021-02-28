COLTON — Officials at Colton High School here have released their honor roll for fall semester 2020. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Addyson Purnell, Rylee Vining; 3.4-3.99 GPA — Kelton Devlin, Trent Druffel, Russell Jackson, Braydon Pecora, Josie Schultheis. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Maggie Meyer, Jaxon Moehrle, Elysia Rodgerson; 3.4-3.99 GPA — Raphael Arnhold, Macy Blewett, Amy Keller, Mary Pluid. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 GPA — Sidni Whitcomb; 3.4-3.99 GPA — Rachel Becker, Dan Bell, Jaide Reisenauer, Grant Wolf. FRESHMEN: 3.4-3.99 GPA — Kaydee Heitstuman, Alexander Hemighaus, Chantel Johnson, Lane Peters, Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schultheis, Kyndra Stout; 3.0-3.39 GPA — Chloe Baysinger, Emily Jackson, Matthew Reisenauer. EIGHTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Grace Demeerleer, Clair Moehrle; 3.4-3.99 GPA — Holly Heitstuman, Ryan Impson, Troy Keller, Ella Nollmeyer, Addalyn Ryan. SEVENTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Joey Hemighaus, Rori Weber; 3.4-3.99 GPA — Eloise Clark, Grace Kuhle, Kaydence Martinez, Leah Musson, Kaiden Rogerson, Avree Thompson.