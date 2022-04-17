SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Falls Community College have released their honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for winter quarter 2022. Students from this region named to the list include:
ALBION: Melissa Reynolds, Kallai Molsee, Zephyrus Cook, Harleigh Parker; CLARKSTON: Justin Spencer, Claira Osborne, Sierra Payton; COLFAX: Makayla Morrison, Ashley Goebel, Jeffrey Harwood, Tucker Krause, Keith Harris; COLTON: Taylor Nilson; GARFIELD: Elise Opheim, Laynie Southern, Madison Cloninger; LAPWAI: Glory Sobotta; LEWISTON: Deborah Withey, Kali Fonnesbeck; MOSCOW: Jake Coggins, Kyrin McFarland, Emily Donovan; OAKESDALE: Elisabeth Perry; PALOUSE: Blair Wilson, Rafferty Shelton; POMEROY: Emma Severs; PULLMAN: Nikoli Ralph, Jayden Hutchison, Macayla Schuler, Sophia Chun, Salomon Martinez, Natalie Reynolds, Laura Cordero, Boran Zhang, Gaganjot Dhillon, Richard Gallegos, Pari Breitsprecher, Skyla Hu, Carissa Owens, Ava Chapman, Isaiah Rollins, Max Prior, Lihua Zhu, Kyleigh Smith, Nhat Thanh Duong, Laura Harris, Modeste Houenou, Abigail Hulst, Cole Gilbert, Ella Reneau, Parker Sorem, Jaedyn Brown, Robert Brown, Noah Boyd, Gabriel Haug, Santos Gramlich, Luaipoumalo Togiola, Keshia Uraziri, Kalista McCafferty, Rowan Wood, Macoy Reiber, Sofia Nilsson, Neal Vandemark, Jennifer Tyau.
———
SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Community College have released their honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for winter quarter 2022. Students from this region named to the list include:
CLARKSTON: Alex Mullikin, Wyat Chatfield; GARFIELD: Bree Pfaff; MOSCOW: Bruce Thorpe, Geoffrey Williams; OROFINO: Kacy Field; PALOUSE: Hua Ming Newman; PULLMAN: Elizabeth Wallace, William Blanchard, Trevor Elliott; ST. JOHN: Christian Hergert, Riley Lamb.