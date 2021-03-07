COEUR D’ALENE — Officials at North Idaho College here have announced their dean’s list for fall semester 2020. Students from this region on the list include:
DEARY: Maisie McManus; FERDINAND: Carson Forsman; KENDRICK: Elizabeth Olson; LEWISTON: Terah Bennett, Jeanette Gara-Betzold, Shelby Holland, Kieu Nguyen, Christian Scharnhorst; MOSCOW: Peyton Claus, Gabriella Eldridge, Vincent Lyon, Chloe Sampson; TROY: Rhett Sandquist; COLFAX: Wiley Dowler; PULLMAN: Kelsey Whitehead.
———
LA MIRADA, Calif. — Stephen Goldman, of Grangeville, has been named to the dean’s list for fall term 2020 at Biola University here.