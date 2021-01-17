SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Falls Community College have released their honor roll for fall quarter 2020. Students from this region named to the list include:
ALBION: Nathanael Zink; Isaiah Molsee; CLARKSTON: Justin Spencer, Charlotte Yost; COLFAX: Samuel Bryson, McKenna Davis, Makayla Morrison; COLTON: Erin Ankerson; FARMINGTON: Abigael Lobdell; GARFIELD: Olivia Booth; LEWISTON: Jesse Redheart Soto; MOSCOW: Aspen Davis, Mackenzie Kingsley; OAKESDALE: Elisabeth Perry; POMEROY: Allison Hyer; PULLMAN: Sevansita Agrippa, Alberto Alquicira, Chelsea Bammes, Chelsea Bammes, Chelsea Bammes, Rebecca Carroll, Silvia Chalwe, McKenna Cherf, Sophia Chun, Laura Cordero, Vincent Costello, Katelynd D’Addario, Aiden De Vries, Emily Devlin, Zen Doherty,Paige Franklin, Zoeii Freeman, Zenna Glaser, Michel Harmon, Gabriel Haug, Brayden Hedenstrom, Sarah Heroff, Madeline Heroff, Ximena Herrera, Danielle Hodge, Aspyn Hoppe, Sarah Hulst, Samantha Klover, Jennifer Lam, Jeongwoo Lee, Jingjing Li, Anthony Little, Janine Ludwig, Lindsey Lundgren, Suzanne McKee, Cameron McSweeney, Tatym Medina-Cole, Elizabeth Nazarov, Anthony Pettit, Adarine Rayfield, Jorge Romero, Cody Ryan, Zhenyu Ou, Eric Tetzlaff, Isaiah Thayer, Kimberly Velarde, Zhuoli Wang, Jicheng Wang, Janelle Willers, Rowan Wood, Yi Xu, Qi Yang, Vladyslav Yuziuk, Huiqi Zhang, Boran Zhang, Shaoyi Zhang; ROSALIA: Chelsea Atchison, Cory Friedt, Sydney Van Dyke.
———
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Owen Bunzel of Moscow, and Payton Utzman and Holden Ellsworth, both of Pullman, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 term at the University of Utah here.
———
SPOKANE — Maxwell Peterson of Lewiston, Benjamin Reilly of Pullman, Adam Blakeley of St. John and Lindsey Kwate of Troy have been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2020 at Gonzaga University here.
———
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Brady J. Chadwick of Uniontown has been named to the scholastic honor roll for fall term 2020 at Oregon State University here.