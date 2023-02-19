NEWBERG, Ore. — Micah Rudy, of Lewiston, Clara Cimijotti, of Moscow, and Addie Hawes, of Pullman, have been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for fall semester 2022 at George Fox University here.
———
SPOKANE — Derek Bowechop, of Palouse, and Lindsey Kwate, of Troy, have been named to the president’s list (3.85 GPA or higher) and Indigo Dalosto, of Asotin, has been named to the dean’s list (3.5-3.84 GPA) for fall semester 2022 at Gonzaga University here.
———
ATCHISON, Kan. — Jessie Sonnen, of Greencreek, has been named to the dean’s list (3.5-3.99 GPA) for fall semester 2022 at Benedictine College here.
———
LAPWAI — Officials at Lapwai Middle/High School have released their honor rolls for fall semester 2022. Students named to the lists include:
SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Wanbli GoodThunder Chimburas, Jaspen Lewisia Ellenwood, Lilinoe Grace George, Lauren Judith Gould, Rainbow May Henry, Amaris Adia Mitchell, Soa’ali’i Tepora Moliga; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Krisalyn Sky Bisbee, Precious Faith Domebo; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Kayla Rose Williamson, Terrell Cassius Ellenwood-Jones, Herschel Celilo Williamson, Kelsey Dawn Williamson, Lebron Irving Mason, Deion Rose Standing Rock. JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Kolina Callista Sandra James, Tailee Love KickingWoman, Elijah Patrick McCormack, Ayanna McKinzie Oatman Pinkham, Joseph Steven Payne, Abigail Wece’iwetyetmeesx Whitman; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Jayden Louise Leighton, Layson Donald Morrell, Solara Serenity Greene, Keasha Skyler-Ray Henry, Jareen Hines, Olivia Grace Jackson, Kase Michael Wynott; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Qubilah Amal Mitchell, Ahlius Hake Yearout, Xavier Allen Russell, Maya Dream Basey, Hadley Grace McCulley, Kayona Jewels Moffitt, Angel Louise Quintana, Sicily Donell Treetop, Vincent Lough-House Villa, Christopher Wallace Eugene Bohnee, Farrell Jevon Hayes, Weetulu Clara Nish, Leland Keigh-Bailey Whitefoot, Talea Annalece Padillia, Mathias Deandre Fox, Jordyn Josephine Gladys McCormack-Marks. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 GPA — Amasone Kaiena Halé George, Faith Mae Angel Sobotta; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Garrett Kirk Baumbaugh, Mackenna Layne Baumbaugh, Andraeana Leticia Alece Domebo, Marcisio Marco Antonio Noriega, Da Ron Clarence Rod Wheeler, Leiloni Ruby Ellenwood, Romelia Pilar Henry; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Charlize Rose Cootes, Zachariah Xavier Eneas, Emma Rose Paddlety, James Paddlety V, Julian Marquise Barros, Brian Allen Merrill. FRESHMEN: 4.0 GPA — Madden Lanelle Bisbee, Kariana Brynn Laish Covey, Skylin Terryona Star Parrish, Jasmine Sierra Quintana, Taya Mae Yearout; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Saei Pagofie George, MariJayne Aurelia Balicia Gomez, Triston Kale Konen, Jaelyn Jean Phyllis McCormack-Marks, Tamia Nadine Genevieve Murphy, Jeneieve Maxine Wilson; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Molly Sue Earls, Larissa Saxlatamo Moody, Olivia Marie Allen, Escobar Blas Rafael Mantilla, Arianna Lee Miles, Jackson Elliott Pablo, Junee Meypumxiciyu Picard, Halona Janelle Reeder. EIGHTH GRADE: 3.6-3.99 GPA — Dante Leland Davis, Candace Marie Whiteplume, Nicqoi Lee Everett, Keyon Trevon Henry, Tiana Jay Marie Wheeler, Davi Jo Hi-Yuum Ahtway Whitman, Ryanne Kaymoni Marie Samuels; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Douglas Michael Pappan, Ella Anndreya Payne, Kodi Reign Greene, Ethan Anthony Jones, Jereese Jarrett McCormack, Lois Dayone Brooke Oatman, Leona Violet SlimJohn-Smith, Michelle Marie Cootes, Julia Marie Nunez, Joseph Bernard Benally, Saphire Skye Jackson, Talia Jo Calkins, Chase Ian Brown; SEVENTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — T’Naya Lynn George, Cavell Leilani Samuels, Koen Lewis Clifford Smiscon; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Rashawn Russell Henry, Karissa Champagne McFarland, KC Michael George, Autumn Deanna Joy LeCornu, Joslyn Jeraldine McCormack-Marks; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Tyeray Dominic James Gumfory, Paisley Reyes McCormack, Aiden R. Pielstick, Phoenyx Gabrielle Post, Tayven Royce KickingWoman, Dane Scott Glasson, Kendyl Faith Greene, Kambrin Nyra McCulley, Robert Thomas Parrish. SIXTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Amaya Marie Allimah Arthur, Aaliyah Canady, Juan Angel Chimburas, Reese Rayvin George, Colt Uuyit Lawlaw Greene, Elisabeth Marie Lange, Rease Ann Marie Maconnell, Twila Ann Moses, Isaiah Leon Joseph Painter, Brioni Lynnae Rickman, Katrell Robert Shae Samuels, Ryker A’myrie Samuels, Wenona Faith Scott, Abreann Marie Yearout; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Karvehl Tommy ‘alatam’aal Bisbee, Hunter James Reynolds, Josephine Rachel Arthur, Dawson Michael Whitman, Nathen Wesley Ellenwood, Kaelyn Terry Greene, Agnes Skye Kash Kash, Aviana Elise Wheeler, Sierra Dianne Arthur, NaTalia Tyre Rose Bisbee, Kelly Lynn Cirame, Jayonie Starr Villavicencio; 3.0-3.59 GPA — Joshua Ryan Arthur Jr., Leilani Capci’lay Penney, Jaleia Malita Sonneck, Rhianne Ilaka’wispa Arthur, Ronda Grace Scott, Jerardi Jeryn McCormack, Kenneth Ray Murphy,Tyrell James Johns, Abel Gilbert James Enick, Nevaeh Lynn Moses, Himiin IlpIlp Silu Powaukee, Lily Chee Stuk, Leilanni Marie Lynn Moody, Robert Joseph Ira Tewawina, Benjamin Vincent Pappan, Darryl Timuuni’ilp’ilp Whiteplume, Wyatt LeRoy Dale Whitney.