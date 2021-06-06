SEATTLE — Officials at the University of Washington here have released their dean’s list (3.50-4.0 GPA) for autumn quarter 2020. Students from this region named to the list include:
ASOTIN: Cassandra Larae Clovis; CLARKSTON: Jared George McCracken; MOSCOW: Sarah Peng; POMEROY: Sydney Laine Smith, Vegas Jean Vecchio; PULLMAN: Robert James Allen, Liam Beck Brunelli, Lucy Yue Gao, Sunnya Kailang Hu, Aasiya Islam, Milena Adele Johnson, Trager Joswig-Jones, Sebastien Tristan Lewis, Ryan Douglas McCluskey, Spencer Ruettiger McKee, James Park, Matthias Keiluweit Roberts, Quentin Wolf Steber Roberts, William C. Schlott, Adrianna Marie Scott, Darshil Nirajkumar Shah, John Shim, Adeline Frances Thayer, Sara Diana Ulibarri, Elizabeth Urban, Yang Yang, Emma G. Young, Joia W. Zhang.
AMES, Iowa — Duncan Robert Meyer, of Moscow, has been named to the dean’s list (3.5-4.0 GPA) for spring semester 2021 at Iowa State University here
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Jocelyn Wiggins, of Moscow, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction (3.85-4.0 GPA) for spring 2021 semester at Grove City College here.
WALLA WALLA — Joshua Gregg and Annalie Reed, both of Moscow; and Josephine Munch-Rotolo and Ethan Sellon, both of Pullman, have earned academic distinction (3.5-4.0 GPA) for spring semester 2021 at Whitman College here.