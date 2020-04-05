SEATTLE — Officials at the University of Washington here have released their dean’s list for autumn quarter 2019. Students from this region named to the list include:
CLARKSTON: Ian Jeffrey Guillotte, Kylia Sherise McFarland; COLTON: Zoe Marie Moser; LEWISTON: Maureen Elizabeth Mannschreck; POMEROY: Teresa Rose Meyers, Vegas Jean Vecchio; PULLMAN: Charis Renee Baty, Johan Frederick Boll, Scott Eric Carlson, Jakob Taylor Christen-Cooney, Joy Dang, Declan Ronald Edgecombe, Sonia Fereidooni, Sophia Mengyuan Guo, Sunnya Kailang Hu, Trager Joswig-Jones, Isaac Burton Love, Jacqueline Marie McAleer, Callum R. McCubbin, Matthias Keiluweit Roberts, William C. Schlott, Adrianna Marie Scott, John Shim, Aaron Su, Jane Tang, Adeline Frances Thayer, Elizabeth Urban.
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Seth Thompson of Palouse has been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2019 at Pacific University here.