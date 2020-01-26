BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials at Montana State University here have announced the undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2019.
Rose Hayes of Pullman and Kathryn Riggers of Nezperce are named to the president’s list for a 4.0 gpa. Camina Rice of Pullman, Miles Maxcer of Moscow and Drew Lashly of Orofino all were named to the dean’s list for a 3.5-3.99 gpa.
———
HELENA, Mont. — Officials at Carroll College here have announced the dean’s list for fall term 2019. Students from this region making the list include:
MOSCOW: Rachel Bechtel, Sofia Minudri; LEWISTON: Dustin McLean; GRANGEVILLE: Lily Willig; PULLMAN: Aliya Dunlap; COLFAX: Kylie Kackman.
———
NEWBERG, Ore. — Miranda Davidson of Pullman has been named to the dean’s list at George Fox University here for fall semester 2019.
———
CRAIGMONT — Officials at Highland High School here have announced their honor roll for fall semester 2019. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: 4.0 gpa — Brayden Osburn, Taylor Osburn, Megan Schwartz, Kendel Wynott; 3.0-3.99 gpa — David Boswell, Maci Fishbaugh, Emma Grimes, Claire Hambly, Acacia Randall, Mattisyn Sheppard, Emma Watson. JUNIORS: 4.0 gpa — Kobe Droegmiller; 3.0-3.99 gpa — D.J. Antone, Taiylor Crea, Dalton Davis, Hannah Shumaker, Lane Wassmuth. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 gpa — Chani Brammer, Payton Crow, Emily Dau, Caristae Robinson, Kalei Smith, Keira White; 3.0-3.99 gpa — Olivia Antone, Owen Case, Tylar Crow, Arienne Drewery, Emie Espinosa, Katie Goeckner. FRESHMEN: 3.0-3.99 gpa — Kadence Beck, Ty Hambly, Allison Kinzer. EIGHTH GRADE: 4.0 gpa — Sydney Shumaker, Hannah Smith, Ashley Wood; 3.0-3.99 gpa — Stephanie Craig, Gage Crow, Mariana Davila, Delaynee Osburn, Shaylee Stamper, Noah Watson. SEVENTH GRADE: 3.0-3.99 gpa — James Bovey, Faith Hill, Trevor Knowlton, Carol Lanz, Aiden Miller, Greta Watson.