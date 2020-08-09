COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tia Vierling of Moscow has been named to the dean’s list for 2019-2020 school year at Colorado College here.
SEATTLE — Officials at the University of Washington here have released their dean’s list for winter quarter 2020. Students from this region named to the list include:
CLARKSTON: Kylia Sherise McFarland; GRANGEVILLE: Amrit Singh; LEWISTON: Maureen Elizabeth Mannschreck; POMEROY: Teresa Rose Meyers, Sydney Laine Smith, Vegas Jean Vecchio; PULLMAN: Chiara Leilani Allen-Featherman, Charis Renee Baty, Johan Frederick Boll, Liam Beck Brunelli, Priscilla Odelia Chiang, Joy Dang, Lucy Yue Gao, Sophia Mengyuan Guo, Sunnya Kailang Hu, Aasiya Islam, Trager Joswig-Jones, Maekara Serena Keopanapay, Isaac Burton Love, Jacqueline Marie McAleer, Callum R. McCubbin, William C. Schlott, Darshil Nirajkumar Shah, John Shim, Yang Yang, Bert Zhao.