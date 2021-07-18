CHENEY, Wash. — Officials at Eastern Washington University here have released their dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for spring quarter 2021. Students from this region named to the list include:
ASOTIN: Bradley Bailey, Arianne Geist, Natasha Knight; CLARKSTON: Jewelia Bennett, Semeia Cowdrey, Taylor Howard, Tabatha Morrow, Richard Murphy, Noel Pitner; COLFAX: Isabelle Erickson, Dane Hall, Brandon Soncarty, Sadie Thompson; PALOUSE: Kelsye Lopez, Mikel Nisse; POMEROY: Evan Bartels; PULLMAN: Kylie Allen, Jared Anderson, Sadie Lenssen, Trevor Myers, Rebekah Nice, Susan Oltmer, Evelyn Wheatley, Katelyn Wills, Benjamin Wilson; ST. JOHN: Adrianna Bailey, Kaylie Dyas, Felicity Glorfield, Hannah Herington, Jonathan Logen, Kierstyn Ray; BOVILL: Elaina Dejong; LAPWAI: Dawn Rose Ratcliff; LEWISTON: Lakelynn McComas, Tiffany Peick; MOSCOW: Morgan Cummings; NEZPERCE: Caitlyn Cronce.
———
SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Falls Community College have released their honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for spring quarter 2021. Students from this region named to the list include:
ALBION: Nathanael Zink, Isaiah Molsee; CLARKSTON: Justin Spencer; COLFAX: Makayla Morrison, Allison Lynch; LEWISTON: Jesse Redheart Soto; MOSCOW: Jake Coggins; PULLMAN: Dane Washington, Tatym Medinacole, Danielle Matera, Olivia Alvarez, Tiffany Pedersen, Kylee Arnold, Vincent Costello, Janine Ludwig, Jeong Woo Lee, Sophia Chun, Serena Wong-On-Wing, Aspyn Hoppe, Paige Franklin, Jennifer Lam, Qi Yang, Sarah Hulst, Suzanne McKee, Lindsey Lundgren, Emily Arganbright, Paige Loomis, Janelle Willers, Anthony Pettit, Samantha Klover, Elizabeth Nazarov, Jicheng Wang, Shaoyi Zhang, Vladyslav Yuziuk, Pari Breitsprecher, Rowan Wood, Aiden De Vries, Eric Tetzlaff, Isaiah Rollins.
———
SPOKANE — Officials at Spokane Community College have released their honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for spring quarter 2021. Students from this region named to the list include:
MOSCOW: Bruce Thorpe, Isaac Hisaw, Bryant Thorpe, Shawn Schneider, John Hayes; GARFIELD: Bree Pfaff; PULLMAN: Celeste Dunlap, James Gachari, Kassandra Whitworth; PALOUSE: Eddie O’Neill, Hua Ming Newman; CLARKSTON: Corey Schetzle, Alex Mullikin, Bethany Wood; TEKOA: Samantha Anderson.
———
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Rebecca Tank of Lewiston has been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for spring term 2021 at Montclair State University here.