SEATTLE — Officials from the University of Washington here have released their dean’s list for spring quarter 2019. Students from this region named to the list include:
ASOTIN: Makenzie Parsons; CLARKSTON: Amber Farance, Kylia Sherise McFarland; COLFAX: Carolyn Marie Knaack; LEWISTON: Maureen Elizabeth Mannschreck; POMEROY: Teresa Rose Meyers; PULLMAN: Robert James Allen, Charis Renee Baty, Johan Frederick Boll, Peter Lei Chen, Priscilla Odelia Chiang, Sunnya Kailang Hu, Aasiya Islam, Trager Joswig-Jones, Maekara Serena Keopanapay, Isaac Burton Love, Jacqueline Marie McAleer, Ryan Douglas McCluskey, Victoria M. Peyron, William C. Schlott, Adrianna Marie Scott, Daeun Shim, John Shim, Jane Tang, Tony Botao Zhang.
———
Officials at Tammany High School in Lewiston have released their honor roll for first quarter 2019. Those named to the list include:
SENIORS: 3.0-3.49 gpa — Dot Vannatta. JUNIORS: 3.5-3.9 gpa — Annika Snow; 3.0-3.49 gpa — Madison Ling, Dakota Cutler. SOPHOMORES: 4.0 gpa — Khaliyah Scott; 3.5-3.9 gpa — Bailey Kessel, Vanessa Hoene; 3.0-3.49 gpa — Mya Ling.