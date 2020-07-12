SPOKANE — Officials at Gonzaga University here have released their president’s and dean’s lists for spring semester 2020. Students from this region named to the lists include:
President’s list (3.85-4.0 gpa): COLFAX: Zoe Metzer; GARFIELD: Pearl Griffiths; POTLATCH: Lyssa Blood; PULLMAN: Tristan Call, Emma Horstkamp, Graham Laird, Evan Swanson; WEIPPE: Erin Sellers. Dean’s list (3.5-3.84 gpa): PULLMAN: Benjamin Reilly.
———
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Preston Evans of Moscow has been named to the president’s list (4.0 gpa) for spring term 2020 at the University of Alabama here.