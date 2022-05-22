MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials at Southern New Hampshire University here have released their president’s (3.7 or higher GPA) and dean’s (3.5-3.699 GPA) lists for winter term 2022.
Students from this region named to the lists include:
President’s list — Naomi Scoggin of Pomeroy; Katrina Blinn of Weippe; Anna Hildebrand of Colfax; Raven Price of Pullman.
Dean’s list — Caitlyn Stewart of Lewiston; Randall Napier of Pomeroy; Alexandra Rasmussen of Pullman; Catharine Owen of Grangeville.
———
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Maria Jaiyeola of Pullman has been named to the president’s honor roll (4.0 GPA) for spring term 2022 at the University of North Georgia here.