DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Maria Oluwabusayo Jaiyeola of Pullman has been named to the dean’s list for spring term 2021 at the University of North Georgia here.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials at Southern New Hampshire University here have released their president’s and dean’s lists for winter term 2021. Students from this region named to the list include:
President’s list (3.7 GPA or higher): Chasity Barber of Troy; Randall Napier of Pomeroy; Amanda Dudley of Grangeville; and James Glover and Daniel Stevens, both of Moscow.
Dean’s list (3.5-3.699 GPA): Dakoda Bellomy and Samantha Leidheiser, both of Orofino.