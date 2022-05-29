Helen Ruth Willey, 90

Helen Ruth (Kilby) Willey, of Lewiston, will celebrate her 90th birthday next Sunday.
She was born, June 5, 1932, in Mount Ida, Ark., to W.E. and Dovie Pearl Kilby.
She and Lawrence Willey were married June 12, 1949, in Hot Springs, Ark.
The family moved to Sacramento, Calif., in the mid-1950s, and she worked as a baker for the Sacramento United School District for 29 years. In 1988, the couple moved from Sacramento, Calif., to live with their son and his family in Placerville, Calif. While living in California, her hobbies included singing in church and gardening. She retired in 1990.
Her husband died in 2004.
In 2015, Helen moved with her son and family to Lewiston, where she attends the House of Faith Church.
She enjoys good coffee early in the morning with her daughter-in-law, and drinks another cup at 2 p.m. She especially enjoys reading the Bible and bird magazines.
She has two daughters, one son, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A birthday dinner with family and close friends is planned.