The Citizenship Washington Focus 4-H Program
There were 48 members and guests at the group’s Feb. 9 meeting.
Two delegates from Idaho County CWF program and their leader, Leigh Davis, attended, and two Latah County members went to the Latah County Fair Board meeting where they talked about new pens and fixing their camper situation.
Andujar Perez went to a Chamber of Commerce meeting as a representative of Lewiston High School and they talked about education and the new high school.
James Stubbers gave a presentation about the National Firearms Museum.
Members participated in a roundtable discussion and talked about distracted driving, teacher salaries and three other topics. Many delegates came prepared and a great discussion ensued.
Members recounted the Feb. 8 gathering to make more than 1,200 enchiladas for their fundraiser, and thanked the Ponozzo family for donating beef for the enchiladas.
The next meeting is 5:30 p.m. March 8 in the Brammer Building.
Rockin’ 4-H Club
Members held their first meeting of the year Feb. 10 and elected new officers.
They are Graham Jones, president; Katie Wren, vice president; Elise Aiken, secretary; and Sean Remacle, sergeant-at-arms. Other elections chose Elizabeth Remacle, community pride poster; Kenzie Blevins, Jeszka Sarbacher and Beth Seubert, club scrapbook; Raul Delioth-Boulton, Pledge of Allegiance; Livia Delioth-Boulton, 4-H pledge; Ellie Seubert and Anne Rothfusz, treats and drinks.
Elise Aiken and Anthony Bender reported members of the Citizenship Washington Focus Program made Christmas wreaths and enchiladas as part of fundraising efforts, and will be a having a spaghetti feed and dessert auction April 4.
Members are interested in doing archery, ceramics, cake decorating, cooking, photography, sewing and shooting sports. The following leaders were introduced: Lisa Smith, Betty Peters, Dawny Quigley, Tonia Jones, Michelle Aiken, Trish Remacle and Katie Blevin.
The next meeting is March 9.