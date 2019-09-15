Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members met last Sunday at the Genesee home of Kim Monk.
Before the meeting started in the afternoon, members cleaned pens and decorated for the Latah County Fair in Moscow.
President Ryle Flodin called the meeting to order with Isabelle Monk leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Jacob Krick leading the 4-H pledge.
Krick gave the treasurer’s report, and Kirsten Flodin gave the secretary’s minutes. Both were approved.
Members who had participated in the clothing fashion review judging and interview event gave a short report on their experience.
Genesee 4-H and FFA members are helping with the Latah County Fair sale and animal buyer’s lunch.
Members reviewed expectations for each day of the fair, reviewed the scheduled events and were encouraged to have their record books completed as much as possible prior to arriving at the fair. Market animal record books were due today after livestock judging.
Isabelle Monk provided treats.