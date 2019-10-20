Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members held their first meeting for the new 4-H year Oct. 13 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church rectory in Genesee.
President Ryle Flodin called the meeting to order with Lily Scharnhorst leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Jacob Krick leading the 4-H Pledge. Kirsten Flodin presented the secretary’s minutes and Jacob Krick presented the treasurer’s report, and both reports were approved. Kaylee Krick, reporter, took notes for submission to the Tribune.
Sheilann Smith was introduced as a new beef project leader. Kim Monk, leader, asked members to enroll using 4-H Online because record books will be in a digital format this year.
Club members discussed community service and set a date to pick up garbage along Cow Creek road, weather permitting. Members held a discussion about inviting guest speakers to club meetings to meet some of the livestock skills checklist requirements in addition to using the skills checklist as a guide for demonstrations.
Members decided that Monk would set the demonstration and treat schedule.
The next meeting is 2 p.m. Nov. 10 to allow for members to attend the Latah County Year Ends Award Event later that afternoon. Halloween treats were shared by each family.