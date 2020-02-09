Citizenship Washington Focus 4-H group
Members met Jan. 12 and began with a “This Month in History” discussion about Paul Revere, George Washington revealing the U.S. flag and the first black governor.
Those attending discussed the club’s fundraising status, after completion of the recent Christmas wreath sale.
Four demonstrations were given with each member presenting based on this question: What do you want to see while we are in Washington, D.C.? Presentations were given by Anthony Bender, Claire Koppel, Josh Tatko and Emily Brannan with topics including the National Smithsonian of Air and Space Museum, the White House, National Arboretum and the National Zoo. Members also discussed the delegate project books, and Sydney McRoberts took notes as reporter.
Members were told the next meeting will include a roundtable discussion about five topics that must be researched.
A discussion was held of the community pride project, which was helping take down the holiday lights at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park Jan. 11. The next project, which was done Saturday, was making enchiladas for the club fundraiser.
Members voted to purchase flowers to send to the memorial service for Jennifer Short.