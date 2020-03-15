Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members met March 8 in the rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee.
President Ryle Flodin presided over the meeting and led the 4-H pledge, while Jo-Jo Osborne led the pledge of allegiance. Lola Sampson provided the treasurer’s report and Kirsten Flodin read February’s minutes.
Mia Ingalls, Kaylee Flodin, Osborne and Sampson reported to the club what they did and learned at a sewing project day activity. Ryle Flodin reviewed highlights from the county newsletter including the possession dates for animals for the Latah County Fair.
Osborne gave an illustrated talk about 10 cuts of beef, and Kylee Tweedy gave an illustrated talk about required paperwork for beef projects, including bill of sale, receipts, branding inspection and health certificates. Sandy Kinzer, Idaho state branding inspector, was a guest and talked briefly with the club about branding inspection requirements.
Lily Scharnhorst brought snacks and Mylo Sampson submitted this report to the Tribune. The next meeting is April 19.
Lenore Four-Leaf Clovers
Members gathered March 9 for their first meeting in the shop at the Kerby Ranch near Cherrylane. There were 17 members attending; the leader, Don Kerby; and 10 visitors.
Officers were elected and they are: Kenzie Smith, president; Laramie Finnell, vice president; Jessica Bateman, sunshine girl; Emily Brannen, sergeant-at-arms; and Audrey Marshall, secretary.
The next meeting is April 6.