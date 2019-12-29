Citizenship Washington Focus 4-H Group
There were 43 people attending the group’s Dec. 8 meeting at the Brammer Building in Lewiston. President Amelia Ponozzo led the American and 4-H pledges.
Historical moments were discussed, and five illustrated talks were given by Sydney McRoberts, Kimber Luke, Coleman Evans, Elise Aiken and Kyler Schumacher. This year’s topic is “Where Do You Want to go in Washington, D.C.?” McRoberts also took notes as reporter for submission to the newspaper.
The group’s next fundraiser is the sale of enchiladas which members will make Feb. 8.
Members participated in “Wreaths Across America” Dec. 14 at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. The next community service project is help take down lights at Locomotive Park in Lewiston Saturday and Jan. 11.
The next meeting is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Brammer Building.