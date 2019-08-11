Lenore 4-Leaf Clovers
At the club’s Aug. 5 meeting, there were five members, one leader and nine guests attending.
Jessica Bateman gave a demonstration titled “Toxic Plants for Goats,” and Charlotte Thompson gave a demonstration titled “What Goats Can Do.”
Members discussed 4-H Community Pride Posters, and decided those who want to may stay after the next meeting to work on them. Members also discussed decorations for the fair, and decided everyone will bring ideas for decorations and club themes to the next meeting.
Members also were reminded to review the newsletter and ask any potential buyers to support 4-H at the livestock sale.
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Kerby shop at Cherrylane.