Cow Creek Kids
Members gathered June 23 for a meeting with Jacob Krick, treasurer, presiding in the absence of the club president and vice president.
Lola Sampson led the Pledge of Allegiance and Kaylee Krick led the 4-H Pledge. The secretary’s minutes were not available available but Jacob Krick’s treasurer’s report was approved.
Members reported on recent community service projects including highway cleanup near Genesee and hanging flags in Memorial Park. Members reported on their participation with a float promoting 4-H which they entered in the Genesee Community Day parade. Members also reported on the status of getting fair animals.
Mylo Sampson gave a demonstration on how to build a feed sifter out of wood for swine feed. Lola Sampson gave a presentation on understanding the feed label on animal feed. Kaylee Krick gave a demonstration on curing ham, and also took notes for submission to the Tribune. The Krick family provided ice cream treats.
Club members gathered again July 14 with President Ryle Flodin presiding and leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Lily Scharnhorst led the 4-H Pledge.
Jacob Krick gave the treasurer’s report and secretary’s minutes from two previous meetings were read. All were approved.
Members were reminded to get their animal and trailer registrations in before Aug. 1 for the Latah County Fair. Fashion Review judging will be held Aug. 22 for clothing members.
Jojo Osborn gave a demonstration on textiles and members participated by identifying swatches of fabric after the presentation. Lilianna Otto gave a demonstration on sewing tools. Lily Scharnhorst gave a presentation on eight sheep breeds.
Club members worked in pairs on record books and reviewing project goals. Treats were provided by Mia Scharnhorst, who also took notes for submission to the Tribune, and Otto.
The next meeting is 3 p.m. Aug. 11 .