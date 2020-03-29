Rockin’ 4-H Club
Members gathered for their meeting March 9 in the cafeteria at All Saints Catholic School in Lewiston. There were 30 members and 12 parents in attendance.
Members were reminded to enroll on 4-H online.
Kenzie Blevins asked to decline to help with the club scrapbook. Amelia Bender, and Aspen and Chole Hellickson told what pieces they had started to do for ceramics.
The Judging and Demonstration Contest at the Red Bunny Barn at the Nezperce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston is planned from 10 a.m.-noon May 2. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food item for the 4-H Food Drive.
Lisa Smith met with all the members interested in doing a cooking project.
The club will not meet in April, and their next meeting is planned for May 11.