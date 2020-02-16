Tammany Livestock 4-H Group
Members had their first meeting of the year Feb. 4, and elected new officers.
They are Shelby Hobbs, president; Gavin Koppel, vice president; Lainey Bennett, secretary; Cade Hill, reporter/photographer; and sergeants-at-arms, Amelia Feucht and A.J. Loomis.
The club has 20 members planning to do beef projects, 10 swine projects, two chicken projects and two rabbit projects.
The next meeting is March 3.
Cow Creek Kids 4-H Club
Members met last Sunday in the rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee with Isabelle Monk, vice president, presiding.
Jojo Osborn led the club in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Kirsten Flodin led the 4-H Pledge.
Kirsten Flodin gave minutes from the last meeting, which included re-elections of Ryle Flodin, president; Monk, vice president; and Kirsten Flodin, secretary. Lola Sampson was elected treasurer, Jacob Krick, historian; and Mylo Sampson, reporter. Lola Sampson provided the treasurer’s report and both reports were approved by club members.
Members discussed the online record book training Latah County 4-H Extension Educator Sara Fleur presented to the club, and several members reported having a good experience with the new method. Members were reminded to contact breeders to reserve animals for projects.
Other reports included coming county and state events, weigh-in dates for the Latah County Fair and a sewing project activity day.
Community service projects were discussed, and members voted to continue cleaning up the Cow Creek Road and parallel walking path. Jacob Krick was assigned to contact the city regarding the project and signs.
Members discussed in detail a second long-term project of revitalizing the school T-ball field, and Kirsten Flodin will send invitations to select school staff and administration to attend the club’s next meeting to provide insight into making the field a safer area for students.
Kaylee Krick demonstrated how to make a breakfast burrito using eggs, pork sausage and cheese.
Leaders Andrew Saralicos and Sheilann Smith gave a presentation on safe handling of animals, including noise levels and animal sight lines when working with and training livestock for shows.