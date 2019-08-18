K-9 Clovers
Members met Aug. 8 at the First Christian Church in Clarkston.
The group heard presentations from two members, one about dog showmanship and the other about notching pig ears.
Members also discussed ordering T-shirts for members to wear at the county fair.
Cow Creek Kids
Club members met last Sunday at the Genesee home of Kim Monk.
President Ryle Flodin called the meeting to order with Kaylee Krick leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Mia Scharnhorst leading the 4-H pledge. Jacob Krick gave the treasurer’s report, and Kirsten Flodin gave the secretary’s minutes.
Lily Scharnhorst had attended a sheep jackpot and workshop the day before and she reported on those events. Deadlines for project activities and fair events were reviewed; clothing members participating in Fashion Review have orientation and judging in the next two weeks.
Weigh-in dates and times were reviewed for large and small animal projects as well as general projects. Fair activities and dates were reviewed, and the club reviewed herdsmanship and barn duty expectations for each animal.
Scharnhorst gave a demonstration on how to sort clothing for doing laundry, and Jojo Osborn demonstrated how to make a rope halter for a steer.
Members each made an individual “ice cream in a bag” using heavy whipping cream, sugar and vanilla. They discussed the science of how salt makes ice even colder and the effect to make the ice cream. The Sampson family provided additional treats.
The next meeting will be in September with the date to be determined because of conflicts with school athletics.