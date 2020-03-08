The Distinguished Young Woman of Lewiston program will feature 12 high school juniors competing for the title beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Lewiston High School auditorium.
The theme for the evening is “Roaring ’20s” and admission is $10, with children ages 5 and younger are admitted free.
Those competing are:
- Allison Jacks, daughter of Chris and Angel Jacks;
- Teagan Kramasz, daughter of Rebecca Kramasz and Greg Kramasz;
- Amelia Ponozzo, daughter of Kathy and Dominic Ponozzo;
- Breanna Nine, daughter of Heather Jansen and Jon Nine;
- Selah Chavez, daughter of Jaclyn Chavez and Jeph Chavez;
- Tess Johannesen, daughter of Amy Johannesen and Geoff Johannesen;
- Cassandra Bricker, daughter of Gary Bricker and JoAnn Bricker;
- Brooklyn Schatz, daughter of Brook and Valerie Schatz;
- Gabrielle Trigsted, daughter of Wendy and Kirk Trigsted;
- Sydney McRoberts, daughter of Heidi McRoberts, Jason McRoberts and Janelle McRoberts;
- Laura Kokernak, daughter of Eric and Lisa Kokernak; and Mary Wren, daughter of Maria and David Wren.
All are of Lewiston.