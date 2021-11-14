Each photo on this page represents one second of time by setting the camera’s shutter to stay open for exactly one second — and not the tiniest bit longer — to make pictures through a variety of methods from holding the camera still, to moving it, to decreasing the focal length of the lens in that one second. The effect results in a photo essay that took seven seconds to photograph over the course of three years.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
When do you begin decorating for Christmas?
You voted: