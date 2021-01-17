Mia Scharnhorst, a 15-year-old from Genesee, placed second in the junior division of the annual Idaho Make It with Wool contest with her 100 percent Pendleton wool dress in a seafoam color.
Ariana Long, of Inkom, Idaho, took first in the junior division with her red 100 percent wool coat.
Scharnhorst is a freshman at Genesee High School and this was her first time entering the contest, though she has previously had winning 4-H clothing projects, according to a news release. Scharnhorst was awarded 100 percent wool fabric and sewing notions.
Moscow sisters Elizabeth (11) and Katherine Craig (8) each entered different style jumpers. Because theirs were the only two entries in that division, they each were awarded 100 percent Pendleton wool and sewing notions.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest was held virtually this year. Garment entries, photos and short videos replaced the traditional “in person” contest. The national contest director announced recently the national contest, which was to be held in Denver this month, also will be held virtually.
The Idaho Wool Growers Association sponsors the state contest, and this year’s Idaho contest will be held in November. More information about entering may be obtained by contacting Kim Monk, Idaho Make It with Wool director, via the group’s website, www.idahowoolgrowers.org/MIWW.