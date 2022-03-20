GENESEE — The Distinguished Young Women of Genesee program, featuring a theme of “Unstoppable,” will be 7 p.m. Saturday in the Genesee Schools Multipurpose Room.
Kim Pedersen will be emcee for the program which will feature four high school juniors competing for nearly $5,000 in scholarships.
Distinguished Young Women of Genesee has been run by local volunteers since 1974.
Admission is $10 regular price and $5 for students. The school is at 330 Ash Ave.
The four participants are:
Maxine English, daughter of Tom and Jill English; Annabelle Loewen, daughter of Lucy Loewen; Isabelle Monk, daughter of Stacy and Kim Monk; and Rory Mayer, daughter of Jason and Kristy Mayer. All are of Genesee.