Kelly and Tara Welch pose for a portrait outside of their home in Clarkston. Kelly has been putting on a Halloween display at their home for more years than he can remember - slowly building it bigger each year. The house has a scare maze with live actors in it that snakes around their garden.
My fiancé Bekky Calver joined me in the valley this week. She first helped me find my Grandfather’s grave in the 2015 and came along with me when I was last here in 2018. She’s always been so supportive of me with this project and considers Clarkston/Lewiston her home away from home.
I fulfilled a childhood dream of riding shotgun in a fire truck as we drove down to a facility near the river for the training exercise. The firefighters were practicing cutting a hole in a roof to ventilate a building on fire.
Audrey Williams - the director of operations at Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, with Oakley the German shepherd. Oakley wasn’t doing great in their traditional spaces as he’s a working breed with a lot of energy, so the shelter gave him his own trailer and garden to live in. He’s soon to be a part of their PAWS program where he will go to a prison to be trained by their inmates as a part of a rehabilitation program.
Darren White, Clarkston Fire Department’s Fire Chief, invited me to the station one evening to photograph Asotin’s firefighters on a training exercise. When I turned up they were practicing getting ready for a call against the clock.
Skeletons play around a house on 15th Street in Clarkston on Tuesday.
Farron Beiarle called me and my partner Bekky over from the sidewalk as he stood next to his broken down car in downtown Lewiston. We helped him walk it over to the garage behind the Lewiston Tribune.
Driving into Clarkston five weeks ago, I felt like I was coming home after a long time.
You see, I’ve lived most of my adult life in the U.K.’s big cities — Manchester and London specifically — where, unfortunately, it’s rare to know your neighbors. Communities struggle to grow in British metropolises. This is hugely because of rising rental fees and the impossibility of a mortgage, but it’s also cultural. Something possibly about how we’re brought up to reserve our emotions and distrust strangers, something about having a “stiff upper lip.”
Clarkston-Lewiston in my experience, is a world away from this. This is my third time here and I’ve only ever been met by warm, welcoming and interested people; many of whom have gone out of their way to help me in different respects and many I now count as close friends.
In 2015, Beth Rimmelspacher tracked down my grandfather’s old passport after it had been sitting in a filing cabinet at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston for some 26 years. In 2018, Taylor Franco and Kevin Schmitt took me and Bekky, my partner, under their wings and showed us everything Asotin County had to offer.
Others I may only have had a fleeting moment with but these encounters really stick with me.
I came in 2018 with a brief in mind: I’d look at Clarkston-Lewiston through the lenses of what people did for work, how they let loose, their communities and the importance of family. I figured if I could understand people’s attitudes to these, I could understand why my grandfather chose to spend his last few years here.
And if I could understand that, then maybe I could understand him. So I was methodical in finding people to contact and places to go to that were relevant to my grandfather’s interests.
Now I’m back though I find that my approach has changed: I no longer feel like an outsider looking in. I’m not limiting the project to the interests of Joey O’Donnell, and I’m not spending as much time thinking about why my grandfather moved here. Instead I feel like I’m in it; this is home.
Bethell is a British photographer spending a month in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He is interested to meet people in the cities who would like to show him a bit about their lives here. He’s also looking for people who knew his grandfather, Joseph "Joey" Leo O’Donnell. He welcomes emails at christopherbethell@gmail.com