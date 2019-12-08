ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone can stock a stuffing with chocolate goodies, but how about giving the gift of a chocolate tour — which also promises tastes of the delicious treat?
Spend time learning about the history of chocolate and how it’s produced; sampling unique treats; and admiring chocolate masterpieces during two Orlando area tours: one at Chocolate Kingdom and the other at Chocolate Museum & Café.
If you’re looking for a family-friendly tour that will get children entertained with a fairy tale plot, consider Chocolate Kingdom, where guests follow Prince George the Good and Meechu on their quest to make a pair of chocolate shoes for the princess of Chocolate Kingdom.
“We really wanted to make chocolate fun, and whether you’re 2 or 102, we wanted you to feel like a kid in a candy store when you walked out,” said Aileen Mand, Chocolate Kingdom’s chief chocolatier.
For a more adult tour, check out Chocolate Museum & Cafe, where guests not only learn about the history of chocolate but also take a gander at the largest collection of retired chocolate equipment in the United States, marvel at chocolate sculptures — such as the Statue of Liberty and Eiffel Tower — made from cocoa paste that stand up to 6 feet tall and sample a variety of chocolate from around the globe.
- Chocolate Kingdom: Tours take place on the hour from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 9901 Hawaiian Court in Orlando. $16.95 for adults and $12.95 for ages 4-12; (407) 705-3475; chocolatekingdom.com
- Chocolate Museum & Cafe: Tours are offered on the hour from 12-6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends at 11701 International Drive, Suite 400, in Orlando. $16.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids, seniors and military and free for ages 3 and younger. (407) 778-4871; wocorlando.com.
