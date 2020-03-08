Five girls to try for Garfield-Palouse title

PALOUSE — Five high school juniors will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program beginning at 4 p.m. next Sunday in the Garfield School cafeteria.
The program’s theme is “A Roaring Good Time” and the girls will compete for more than $6,500 in college scholarships and the chance to represent the communities of Garfield and Palouse at the state program in Pullman.
Admission is $10 at the doors, and children ages 11 and younger will be admitted free.
The girls participating are:
- Tovah Brantner, daughter of Craig and Kelly Brantner;
- Paige Collier, Matt and Shai Ann Collier;
- Olivia Knauff, daughter of Cliff and Tonya Knauff;
- Rachel Meeuwsen, daughter of Steven and Janice Meeuwsen;
- Rielee Renne’, daughter of Andy and Tammy Kivi. All are of Palouse.