Five girls to try for Garfield-Palouse title

Participants in next Sunday’s Garfield-Palouse Distinguished Young Woman program are (from left) Tovah Brantner, Rachel Meeuwsen, Paige Collier, Rielee Renne’ and Olivia Knauff.

PALOUSE — Five high school juniors will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program beginning at 4 p.m. next Sunday in the Garfield School cafeteria.

The program’s theme is “A Roaring Good Time” and the girls will compete for more than $6,500 in college scholarships and the chance to represent the communities of Garfield and Palouse at the state program in Pullman.

Admission is $10 at the doors, and children ages 11 and younger will be admitted free.

The girls participating are:

  • Tovah Brantner, daughter of Craig and Kelly Brantner;
  • Paige Collier, Matt and Shai Ann Collier;
  • Olivia Knauff, daughter of Cliff and Tonya Knauff;
  • Rachel Meeuwsen, daughter of Steven and Janice Meeuwsen;
  • Rielee Renne’, daughter of Andy and Tammy Kivi. All are of Palouse.

