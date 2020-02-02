Tribune photographer Rebecca Noble traveled to the McCall area last week to capture these shots from the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. More images can be found with this story online at lmtribune.com.
featured
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tribune photographer Rebecca Noble traveled to the McCall area last week to capture these shots from the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. More images can be found with this story online at lmtribune.com.