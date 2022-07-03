A person stretches his arms out wide June 10 while looking over at Sahalie Falls along the McKenzie River in Oregon. The falls drop 100 feet over a natural lava dam and might be recognizable to some as the famous waterfall in the 1993 movie “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.”
People hike down the trail leading from Sahalie Falls to Koosah Falls along the McKenzie River in Oregon. The two falls mark the conclusion of two basaltic andesite lava flows that dammed the nearby Clear Lake and moved into the McKenzie River 3,000 years ago.
LEFT: A person is framed against white rushing water while taking a picture at Sahalie Falls. Sahalie and Koosah are Chinook Jargon words — a trade language developed to help neighboring tribes communicate news — meaning heaven and sky. RIGHT: People hike down the trail leading from Sahalie Falls to Koosah Falls along the McKenzie River in Oregon. The two falls mark the conclusion of two basaltic andesite lava flows that dammed the nearby Clear Lake and moved into the McKenzie River 3,000 years ago.
August Frank/Tribune
RIGHT: A hiker moves down the trail surrounded by trees near Sahalie and Koosah falls.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Water rushes down June 10 to create Koosah Falls along the McKenzie River in Oregon. Koosah Falls drops 70 feet into a deep pool.
August Frank/Tribune
ABOVE: Water droplets hang onto a leaf along the trails leading past Sahalie and Koosah falls along the McKenzie River.