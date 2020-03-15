Eight high school juniors will compete for the title of Genesee Distinguished Young Woman in a program at 7 p.m. Saturday in Genesee High School’s multipurpose room.
The program’s theme will be “Sparkle” and the girls will compete for more than $5,000 in scholarships.
Participants are Hanna Baumgartner, daughter of Ryan Baumgartner and Crystal Darrington; LaShonda Bunte, daughter of Lisa Bunte; Zoë Cutlip, daughter of Eric Cutlip and Mandy Cutlip; Kami Lockler, daughter of Paul Lockler and Brad and Shannon Stout; Alexa Lords, daughter of Jennifer Lords; Priya Mader, daughter of Dan and Cindi Mader; Taylor Mayer, daughter of Jeremy and Tonya Mayer; and Sarah Vestal, daughter of Rick and Molly Vestal.
Admission is $10 regular price and $5 for students. The school is at 330 Ash Ave.