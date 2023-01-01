Divers recover 275 artifacts from Arctic shipwreck

An officer's leather boot, recovered from the wreck of HMS Erebus in 2015, is part of the 'Death In The Ice: The Shocking Story Of Franklin's Final Expedition' exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London, on July 7, 2017. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty

Hundreds of artifacts, including serving dishes and a leather book, were recovered from a shipwreck settled on a shallow seabed off the coast of northern Canada.

Earlier this year, archaeologists set up camp on the ice above the wreck of HMS Erebus, a wooden vessel abandoned by its crew in 1848 during an Arctic expedition, according to a news release from the Canadian government.

