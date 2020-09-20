ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World has canceled the 2020 edition of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Epcot’s Candlelight Processional, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.
“Holiday experiences that draw big crowds will be on hiatus this year ...,” the post said. “We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions that will be missed by guests and cast members alike, but we’re glad to be able to bring holiday magic in other creative ways.”
The festive spirit won’t be missing at the parks, as Disney is reimagining its seasonal offerings amid the coronavirus pandemic to ensure guests’ safety.
From Nov. 6-Dec. 30, visitors can enjoy decorations, themed merchandise, entertainment and seasonal food and beverage offerings across Disney World.
There will be festive flotillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, holiday promenades at Epcot, merry motorcades at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and characters donning their holiday finest — plus reindeer, gingerbread men and toy soldiers — during Magic Kingdom cavalcades. At night, enjoy special holiday projections on Cinderella Castle. And Minnie Mouse will still host a yuletide gathering starting Nov. 6 at Hollywood & Vine at Hollywood Studios. Plus, Santa Claus will make appearances at all four parks and Disney Springs.
Starting Nov. 27, the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays returns with special kitchens around the World Showcase. The World ShowPlace — used at this year’s Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine Festival as a place for guests to relax in air conditioning while enjoying food and drinks from four marketplaces — will hold performances by returning group Joyful!, who will share R&B, gospel, contemporary and traditional Christmas and holiday music. And the Voices of Liberty will take the stage at the America Gardens Theatre stage for a concert of carols and songs of the season.
At Disney Springs, guests can admire Disney-themed Christmas trees throughout the retail, dining and entertainment complex.
In the evening, guests in Town Center, West Side and The Landing will experience snowfall. And Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar will transform into Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar with holiday decor and a limited-time, festive menu.
Disney Resort hotels will also be decked out for the holidays with lobbies featuring iconic trees and other decorations, but gingerbread houses will not make a return this year.
