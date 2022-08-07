Despite fire closures, PCT hikers swarm to Oregon

Pacific Crest Trail hikers pose in front of the Oregon Welcomes You sign after crossing into Oregon from California.

 Oregonian

Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles.

By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail through-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.

