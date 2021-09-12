Dances with bulls

Gavin Michel, of Nixa, Mo., is flung off to the side as his bull Burn Out bucks around during the bull riding competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Photo by

AUGUST FRANKS

of the Tribune

