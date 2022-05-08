The Nez Perce Tribe Child Support Program recently received a $10,000 grant from Potlatch Fund, a Native-led nonprofit organization that provides grants and leadership development to Tribal Nations.
The program is using the funds to conduct events like the drum-making class held Wednesday.
Organizers say the classes seek to provide a lesson that a noncustodial parent could bring back to their children and strengthen their bond.
The program’s next event is a family engagement day that includes Fry Bread Class 101 from noon-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the fellowship hall of Lapwai United Methodist Church.
“What we do want to see is family, together,” said Andrew Picard Jr. “If Mom and Dad were both making hand drums and the kid was making hand drums and they are all able to sing together with those drums, for me that’d be the greatest thing that I could hear.”