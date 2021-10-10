Colorful reflections on a fall day

Lynay Carrier, 11, and her father CJ, both of Pullman, are reflected in a pond while looking at insects during a father-daughter lunch date at Lawson Gardens on Monday afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Lynay Carrier, 11, and her father C.J., both of Pullman, are reflected in a pond while looking at insects during a father-daughter lunch date at Lawson Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Photo by ZACH WILKINSON of the Tribune

Tags