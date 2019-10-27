American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
Commander Noel Abbott presided over the group’s meeting Oct. 17 meeting.
There were eight members and two guests, James Woomack, District 7 commander, and Quest Holbrook, District 7 auxiliary president.
Randy Martz, adjutant, gave the post membership at 36 percent of goal so far for the year. Abbott gave a recap of the highway cleanup project, which saw seven people volunteer for a total of 14 hours with 20 bags of trash picked up.
Abbott reminded the members of the Oct. 19 chili feed, and of the Nov. 9 Veterans Day Parade. Members plan to gather at 10 a.m. to decorate their parade vehicle.
Members discussed the Field of Dreams project and decided to have a member of their board visit the post’s next meeting to engage in more discussion.
Woomack presented the post an award for reaching 100 percent of membership goal for 2019 along with blue ribbon for the post colors. Holbrook spoke about auxiliary work within the district.
Cake and coffee was served following the meeting.
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were 12 members and nine guests present at their Oct. 10 meeting at the Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston.
Volunteers are needed to help patrons with their genealogy in the Lewiston City Library’s genealogy/local history room.
The society has begun to make plans for the 2020 Walking with Ancestors tour to be held July 4 at Lewiston’s Normal Hill Cemetery, and members discussed holding a genealogy workshop in the spring.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the same location with author Pam Thorson giving a program titled “Wild Arrow: Outlaws, Tragedies, and Oddities from the River’s Edge.”
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Tom Eier headed the club’s Oct. 10 meeting as toastmaster.
Speaker David Carringer was evaluated by Bruce Neu, while Pete Gertonson’s speech was evaluated by Enoch Leffingwell. Kent Barnett was table topics master, which were won by Patti Mann.
At their Oct. 17 meeting, speaker David Carringer was evaluated by Bruce Neu, while Kate Nowlin was evaluated by Larry Ferguson. Carringer was the table topics master. Nowlin won the best speaker, while Ferguson won best evaluator.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters No. 1426
The club’s Oct. 15 meeting was at Groundwork Brewing in Lewiston.
Diana Higgins headed the meeting as toastmaster. Loren Beauchamp was the sole speaker and Katie Gieske evaluated him.
Jodi Berg headed table topics, with Higgins, Bruce Neu and Beauchamp as winners.
P.E.O. Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met Tuesday at the Pomeroy home of Martha Klaveano with Shirley Brandon serving as co-host.
Edith Cole reminded members to bring a cash donation to the November meeting to benefit the Garfield County Food Bank. A motion was made to purchase a roll of stamps to be kept with the courtesy committee to defray the cost of mailing cards.
President Charlotte Henry informed members of Chapter Q’s Sees candy fundraiser sale and that the chapter will celebrate its 100th anniversary in May. Chapter FE will hold their annual Christmas luncheon Dec. 11.
The next meeting is Nov. 12 at the home of Kris Klaveano. Renee Ruchert will be the co-host and Charlotte Henry will present the program. Attendees will discuss good winter reads.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
There were 13 members and one guest present at the group’s Oct. 19 meeting at Lewiston’s Red Lion.
Phyllis Laird was honored with accolades and a certificate for being a charter member of Xi Chapter, which was founded in 1957.
Members who attended the Oct. 12 District Founders’ Day meeting in Coeur d’Alene reported on the event.
Certificates were presented to Heather Ohrtman-Rogers in honor of her selection as Lewiston School District’s 2019-20 Outstanding Secondary Teacher of the Year and to Sharon Sheehan for her outstanding service to the community in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Janet Peacock was selected as the Xi Chapter’s nominee for Alpha Delta Kappa President for the State of Idaho for the 2020-2022 term.
Members were reminded about procuring items for the December auction, a fundraiser for the $1,000 scholarship given to an education major from Lewis-Clark State College. The scholarship recipient for 2019-20 is Taylor Pffefferkorn.
Julie Snider and guest Kay Johnson won the traveling baskets.
Following the meeting, members visited Life Care Center of Lewiston to visit another chapter charter member, Melba Ashburn, where they also honored her with accolades and a certificate.
The next meeting is Nov. 16 at the Red Lion.