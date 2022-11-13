Tsceminicum Club
Members met Nov. 5 at the Lewiston City Library with Amy Canfield, Karen VanStone and Diane Fernandez as co-hosts.
Before the business meeting, Emily Johnsen, director of the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, presented a slide show and talked about her work history and plans for the future of the center.
Mary Jo Furstenau, first vice president, presided over the meeting with 15 members present. Officer and committee reports were given.
Helen LeBeouf, corresponding secretary, sent a note of thanks to Brooke Henze, last month’s guest speaker. Phyllis Laird reported on membership and Fernandez reported Courtesy and Calling for Deanna Stewart.
Kathy Heinemeyer reported on several coming events at the Lewiston City Library and encouraged everyone to check out the library’s website. A children’s book is being selected in honor of Joan Day. Peggy Fulton announced the annual Library Book Sale will be Dec. 1-3, in the library’s basement, and she also volunteered to help in the selection of a book donation to honor Millie Jones.
Canfield announced the LCSC Women’s Leadership Conference will be March 3 with emphasis on women’s health.
The annual Christmas Tea will be 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the home of Sharon Taylor with the Program Committee members as co-hosts. Members are encouraged to bring a guest and donations will be collected for the Community Action Food Bank.
— Submitted by Diane Fernandez
Alice Whitman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the group’s monthly meeting Oct. 15 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. There were 23 members, two prospective members and four guests present.
Krempasky and Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led the open ritual, Vice Regent Judy Higgins led the Pledge of Allegiance, Patty Sprute led the American’s Creed, and Rebecca Riendeau led the national anthem.
The National Defense report by Paula Prewett has been published online at the Alice Whitman Facebook page and Judy Higgins read the President General’s Message.
Suzanne Grove gave a presentation on Chief Timothy. Laura Morgan thanked the chapter and Higgins for making it possible for her to be a recipient of the Idaho School Grant Recipient for 2022. She told how the funds would be used to help her obtain much needed items for her classroom and talked about a book she has written titled “Redemption at Dead Man’s Hole.”
Krempasky told members on the National Day of Service, the group was visited by a Lewiston Tribune photographer and the story was published on the front page of the Oct. 12 newspaper.
Riendeau, treasurer, announced she was to present grant funds from the Longeteig Grant to the Nez Perce Language center at Lewis-Clark State College Nov. 7.
Librarian Joye Dillman shared information on the Idaho State Librarian’s Beehive Book Club. Recording Secretary Dory Lohrey-Birch provided those present of the DAR scholarships for students and presented information about the 2022 Essay Contests.
Julie Riendeau announced she is running for the Idaho State Society Vice Regent’s position. Grove moved that the chapter endorse her candidacy and members voted to affirm.
Committee reports were given by the following:
Joye Dillman (DAR Museum Outreach Committee) talked about giving a program titled “Dining in Early America” at the Clearwater Genealogical Society in Weippe.
Judy Higgins (Service to America committee) announced that chapter members cleaned the Idaho Territorial Capital and deadheaded roses at the Rose Garden in North Lewiston. Also completed was the project to make fleece blankets that will be delivered to the YWCA next week. The next project is to make blankets to be sent to U.S. troops serving in Germany.
Krempasky read a request for funding the project of the Idaho State Children of the American Revolution.
Krempasky thanked hosts Jeannie Hafer, Linda Baker, Leann Norris and Sadie Walters.
Wreath-laying ceremonies are planned Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens Chapel in Lewiston Orchards and at 2 p.m. at Clarkston’s Vineland Cemetery. The last day for financial donations to be made is Nov. 28.
The next meeting will be next Sunday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, which also will include a Quilt of Valor presentation with 20 quilts to be awarded to local military veterans along with a short program on Native Americans.
— Submitted by Dory Lohrey-Birch
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met Nov. 3 for their weekly duplicate bridge game in the 1912 Center game room here.
Winners were: first place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; second place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson; third place — Stu Goldstein and Chris Kelton.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson